Two Texas A&M students win NSF scholarship awards

The National Sorghum Foundation presented scholarships to three students, including two from Texas A&M University, for the 2022-2023 academic school year with awards totaling $4,500. Joshua Strine and Trace Harris from Texas A&M and Benjamin Kamrath from the University of Nebraska were the winners.

“The National Sorghum Foundation is very pleased to provide scholarships to these outstanding students,” Chairman Larry Lambright said. “Their strong academic performance along with their leadership activities make them very deserving of these scholarship awards.”

The 2022 Bill Kubecka Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Strine of Bryan, who is in graduate school pursuing a master’s degree in agricultural economics. Following graduation, Strine hopes to work in agricultural finance, specifically relating to commodities.

The 2022 Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Harris, a junior agricultural economics major at A&M from Poth, Texas. After graduation, Harris plans to pursue a career in agricultural lending.

Kamrath was awarded the Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship. He is from Columbus, Nebraska, and is a sophomore agronomy major. Upon graduation, Kamrath plans to work in seed sales as an agronomist.

These scholarships provide each winner $1,500 to assist with education expenses. Strine also will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. with National Sorghum Producers as part of the scholarship award to learn more about policies and regulations impacting the U.S. sorghum industry.

The Wellborn Lions Club presented two scholarships to graduating seniors from College Station at the end of the school year. Roseanne Jaouhari of College View High School and Laila Navarro of A&M Consolidated High School were selected to receive $1,250 each for their dedication to community service and desire to further their education. During the annual banquet of the organization, these recipients and/or family representatives were recognized to share information about their goals and achievements with members.