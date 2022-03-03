Two teens dead after high-speed chase in Snook

A high-speed chase Wednesday has left two teens dead and injured two others, including the driver, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Main Street in Snook, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 BMW driven by Fredrick Hawkins, 18, of Snook. The stop led to a criminal investigation before Hawkins fled the scene onto County Road 269. Hawkins evaded law enforcement until he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Hawkins and the front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with major injuries. The back-seat passengers, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Bill Orsak.

The investigation is ongoing.

