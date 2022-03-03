 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two teens dead after high-speed chase in Snook
0 Comments

Two teens dead after high-speed chase in Snook

  • 0

A high-speed chase Wednesday has left two teens dead and injured two others, including the driver, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Main Street in Snook, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 BMW driven by Fredrick Hawkins, 18, of Snook. The stop led to a criminal investigation before Hawkins fled the scene onto County Road 269. Hawkins evaded law enforcement until he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Hawkins and the front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with major injuries. The back-seat passengers, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Bill Orsak.

The investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN to start discussing a new global plastics treaty

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert