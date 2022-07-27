Two men arrested in Bryan shooting

Two Bryan men were arrested Tuesday after being involved in a nonfatal shooting July 20, according to police.

Dameont Jackson, 21, and Pimptereus Henderson, 19, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Officers said that at 7:03 p.m. on July 20, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Military Drive in Bryan.

According to law enforcement, the victim said that he saw a vehicle drive around the block several times before it came to a stop. Police said that the victim began walking toward the car and he noticed Henderson was in the driver's seat.

The victim said that a backseat passenger, whom he identified as Jackson, pulled out a gun and fired five to six shots at him, according to police. Law enforcement said that the vehicle left the scene, heading northwest on Military Drive.

Police said bullet casings, but no bullets, were found on the scene after a search. The vehicle was later found in the 900 block of East Martin Luther King Street, being driven by Henderson, according to police.

According to Brazos County jail records, both Jackson and Henderson were booked on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, both were being held on separate $30,000 bonds.