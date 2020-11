Two investigators honored for Ren Fest rescue

Two Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been recognized by the department for their efforts to save a visitor at the Texas Renaissance Festival last week.

Annie Chumley and Nic Malmstrom received commendations from their supervisor for their response Friday to a man who was choking at the festival’s campground.

Chumley responded to the call for assistance and began first aid after finding the man unresponsive and not breathing. Malmstrom arrived and began performing the Heimlich maneuver, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The man’s airway was eventually cleared, and “their immediate response and quick action saved a life,” the Facebook post states.