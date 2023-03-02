“Two cities, one community,” is again the echoed sentiment of sister cities Bryan and College Station this week.

However, both of the city’s fire departments are at odds in negotiating a proposed mutual aid agreement that would mitigate any jurisdiction having more resource availability than the other.

Bryan Fire Department leaders proposed a revised mutual aid agreement to the Bryan City Council on Thursday morning — to which they unanimously approved contingent upon College Station City Council’s approval next week — that defines how the cities can work together to dispatch fire and emergency medical services aid to the best availability.

During the special meeting, DJ Capener, assistant chief of EMS for the BFD, presented the proposal to the council and went over the reasoning for a new agreement. The College Station Fire Department and city staff requested terminating the Automatic Mutual Aid Agreement in January, which was put in place in July 1997 because they found that the cities were not equally operating available resources for fire and EMS calls.

Under this agreement, automatic aid was utilized for all fire and EMS calls, which meant an ambulance or truck would be sent to the call location based on the closest fire station, regardless of city boundaries.

During a Feb. 9 College Station council meeting, College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann further explained the need for a new agreement because of a 4-to-1 discrepancy in dispatched EMS calls into Bryan. Capener said he believes the reasoning for the discrepancy is due to the location of College Station Fire Station #6, which is close to the cities' border.

With a cost discrepancy in mind, CSFD proposed to BFD a way for the city of Bryan to compensate for the discrepancy in EMS calls made into their city. Capener said it was his understanding that per a new agreement, CSFD would like automatic aid for all fire calls; but for EMS calls they want automatic aid with full balance billing true-up, or mutual aid for all EMS calls.

The full balance true-up means 100% reimbursement for all bills with the city of Bryan paying the difference for what the citizen and their insurance, Medicare and/or Medicaid does not cover.

“Your normal deductible and coinsurance are not counted as balance billing. A preferred provider (in-network) may not balance bill for covered services. If a provider is a participating provider with Medicare, balance billing is forbidden,” he said. “Thirty percent is an average collection rate; they are asking for 100%.”

Capener said BFD disagrees with what CSFD is proposing and would prefer to have an automatic-aid agreement for the Delta and Echo EMS and fire responses. Low acuity calls are considered Omega, Alpha, Bravo and Charlie level calls, while high acuity and life-threatening calls are deemed Delta and Echo level.

“We think that the border should be blurred when you are having a life-threatening emergency," Capener told the council. "I don’t think I would care what color the ambulance was or the fire truck was that showed up to start my child breathing again, to pull my mom out of a house fire. I don’t think any of us would care.

“But at the same time, if it is not a life-threatening emergency, we should respect the boundaries a little bit more and use a mutual aid agreement for those lower acuity calls. We should absolutely guarantee them some kind of reimbursement. We don’t want them to come over and do this at a loss. We would just hope and ask respectfully that they don’t try and get rich off of their Station #6 location.”

In order to cover some of the expenses rather than the full 100% reimbursement the CSFD is asking for, the BFD proposed a $240 reimbursement to CSFD per transport of service in Bryan, and it would have a cap threshold. The breakdown proposed is $50 for each of the two paramedics, $100 for supplies and $40 an hour for the ambulance itself, he said.

Capener posed a question to the council that “if College Station is not able to ask their citizens to pay if the call was on that side of the border, why would they ask us?”

Councilman Jared Salvato said he was against the College Station proposal.

“I think the audaciousness of submitting this; I am not quite sure who is running the city over there, if it is the city manager or the council,” he said. “But the fact that this is being submitted to us, I think that they are playing a very dangerous game.”

Because College Station transported 289 of those 432 Bryan residents to hospitals, a billable service of $517,000 is in order, according to Mann’s statements at the Feb. 9 College Station council meeting.

“As of date we have collected $178,000 of that and recouped through billing. We are still about $340,000 in the [red] on this,” Mann said. “We are still off and we are continuing to work with them on that because that is the challenge that we continue to have.”

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods weighed in on the balance during the same meeting.

“If we can’t bill all of those services to insurance or someone in the city of College Station, the citizens of College Station pay for that," he said. "Currently, if we provide service in the city of Bryan on an ambulance and we bill and can’t provide all of the services, it is the citizens of College Station who pay the difference.”

During Thursday's discussion, Bryan City Manager Kean Register confirmed that the city of Bryan owes College Station no money under the current agreement.

Capener also said it is not typical to be asking for a 100% cost reimbursement from one fire station to another.

Following the Bryan council meeting Thursday, the city of College Station sent a statement to The Eagle via email saying it received Bryan’s proposal and will present a revision during its council meeting next Thursday.

“For several years, we’ve responded to EMS calls in the city of Bryan disproportionate to the times their personnel respond in College Station. ... In 2022, we still responded to EMS calls in Bryan (432) nearly four times more often than they responded in College Station (117)," the statement said. "The increasing demands in our community and the call responses to our sister city have created the need for CSFD to put another ambulance into service, costing College Station taxpayers about $1.4 million, which includes roughly $850,000 in recurring annual expenses.”

Additionally, BFD has taken many steps to reduce the number of runs made by College Station into Bryan, by implementing a Community Medicine Program, Uber Health and a Telemedicine Program, Capener said. He also said after the meeting the old agreement will expire March 10, and if an agreement is not met, then the departments would switch to a straight mutual aid agreement.

“I am confident the two fire departments will be able to manage that and if we have a need where we have to request something from them or us into College Station, then they would simply call and ask, and likely the answer would be ‘yes,’” he said.