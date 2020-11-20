Two Bryan restaurants named to Texas Monthly’s ‘Ultimate Tacopedia’

Two restaurants in Bryan were recently named to Texas Monthly’s "Ultimate Tacopedia," a guide to different styles of tacos across Texas and where to find them.

Taquiera Poblana, which is in the convenience store at Boonville Road and Briarcrest Drive, was recognized for pork-beef-chicken tacos and trompo tacos, which are prepared on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo.

"In Bryan, Taqueria Poblana doles out mouth-coating crumbles of beef chorizo served alongside pastor from a trompo, in a building attached to a gas station," wrote Texas Monthly.

Raspas El Payasito on Coulter Drive was noted for its tacos estilo Matamoros, which are beef and cheese tacos originating from Matamoros. Texas Monthly explained how these tacos are common in the Rio Grande Valley with Matamoros being a border town, but have since moved north of South Texas.