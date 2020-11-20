 Skip to main content
Two Bryan restaurants named to Texas Monthly’s ‘Ultimate Tacopedia’
Two Bryan restaurants named to Texas Monthly's 'Ultimate Tacopedia'

Two restaurants in Bryan were recently named to Texas Monthly’s "Ultimate Tacopedia," a guide to different styles of tacos across Texas and where to find them.

Taquiera Poblana, which is in the convenience store at Boonville Road and Briarcrest Drive, was recognized for pork-beef-chicken tacos and trompo tacos, which are prepared on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo.

"In Bryan, Taqueria Poblana doles out mouth-coating crumbles of beef chorizo served alongside pastor from a trompo, in a building attached to a gas station," wrote Texas Monthly.

Raspas El Payasito on Coulter Drive was noted for its tacos estilo Matamoros, which are beef and cheese tacos originating from Matamoros. Texas Monthly explained how these tacos are common in the Rio Grande Valley with Matamoros being a border town, but have since moved north of South Texas.

"A nod to the Rio Grande Valley’s cattle ranching heritage, tacos estilo Matamoros are made up of small, oily corn tortillas, a beef filling such as bistec or mollejas (beef sweetbreads), and crumbled or shredded queso fresco, and they usually come three to five in an order. Although they are wildly popular in Brownsville, they get their name from the sister city of Matamoros, where El Último Taco: Los Originales claims to have invented the style," wrote Texas Monthly.

