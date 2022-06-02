Twin Peaks in Bryan to host a car wash for victims of Uvalde shooting

Associates of Twin Peaks Restaurant in Bryan will host a car wash Saturday to raise funds for those impacted by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with 100% of the proceeds going to official funding pages for the families of victims.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aggieland residents can have their car washed for $5, however, any additional donations are greatly appreciated, according to Clint Hurry, general manager for the Twin Peaks location off North Earl Rudder Freeway.

“As managers, it was a surprise to us that we would be able to do this for these families,” he said. “The idea was brought forth by our owners — the Rosas, John, Joe and Ricky — who thought it was important that we as a company help contribute to offset some of the heartaching costs that were unexpected by the unfortunate tragedy that happened in Uvalde.”

Ricky Rosa said he and his brothers initiated a car wash concept over the summer in order to support various charities, and they alternate between different charities.

“Because of the Uvalde incident that happened there, it is very unfortunate, and this is the least we could do to share with the community there and those families out there that were left behind,” Ricky Rosa said Thursday. “It is about the community and being there in good times and bad. Growing up, my brothers and I had good times and bad and we understood what that meant to us as a family. When you are left with a scar to show for in bad times, you kind of take the sweet moments, too.”

This is about being there for others in a time of need, Ricky said, and nothing like this incident compares to any personal life experiences for him and his brothers.

“It is just a sad situation and a sad moment, and this is our way to show our support for the community by raising money to help soften this time they are going through,” Ricky Rosa said. “We appreciate all the support from Bryan and College Station residents and students and the community embracing this opportunity to being able to raise money for a cause and help heal some hearts. We have nine restaurants in total that we will be participating in a car wash and all of them will be donating their proceeds to Uvalde.”

The other eight participating Twin Peaks restaurants locations are in Beaumont, Corpus Christi, five locations in Houston, and one in Indianapolis.

The car wash will be located outside the restaurant along the service access road on the freeway for maximum exposure, Hurry said.

“We have nine locations within our franchise group that are going to participate at the same time on the same day in the car wash,” he said. “We are going to compile all of those proceeds together and we will write a check.”

The Rosa Brothers founded their company in 2009 and have raised over $250,000 with past in-store efforts to support important and meaningful community causes year-round to support America’s veterans, service members and families by working with organizations such as Folds of Honor, the USO South Texas, Wounded Warriors Project, Wish for Our Heroes and Indy Veterans, according to a Thursday press release.

