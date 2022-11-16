Twin City Mission holds a coat and blanket drive on Thursday

Twin City Mission will host its Coat and Blanket Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday where anyone who needs a jacket, coat or blanket can take one that was donated to the organization.

Ron Crozier, director of community relations and development at Twin City Mission, said Wednesday, “Our doors will open at 9 a.m. and we will let the community come in. Each individual will have a volunteer that will walk through the displays with them to make sure we can help them find the right coat. It doesn’t matter who comes, all are welcome. If you or somebody you know needs a coat or blanket to keep warm this winter, by all means come.”