Twenty-eight seniors graduate from College View High School

Twenty-eight seniors from College View High School received their diploma Thursday night after they walked across the stage at Texas A&M’s Rudder Theatre.

“I haven’t actually realized until now, but four years have actually flown by,” Roseanne Jaouhari, Class of 2022 summa cum laude, told the audience. “We are not the same as when we walked in. We have matured, grown, cried and developed into our unique selves, and we will continue to grow.”

Jaouhari said the past four years were difficult for her class, with the many obstacles they had to overcome, but in the end it made them stronger. No matter where each graduate heads, be it college, the military, a trade school or to the workforce, Jaouhari told them they have the control and all the power in the world to make change.

As they walked out into the world on Thursday night, Jaohari asked graduates to take a step back and thank their family, friends, and the faculty and staff who have impacted their lives.

“Most of all graduates thank yourselves," she said. "You were the ones that took the steps, the ones that studied, you were the ones that passed, who sacrificed, made those changes and were the ones who made it.”

Addressing his fellow classmates, Ashton Staples, another summa cum laude, said a chapter in their life's journey had closed and a new one had begun. While they should have fun with this new chapter they must also prepare themselves for anything life may throw at them.

“I’ll be going on a two-year religious mission soon,” Staples said. “Most people are anxious and worried before they go. I do have my fair share of worries, but I’m excited. I urge you to seek out adventure in your life. If you do this I promise you that you will end up enjoying the journey more than the destination.”

Staples said he never imagined that he would be prom king or speak at his own graduation, and admitted if he was at a bigger school he likely wouldn’t be, but he has learned you don’t need any worldly honors to be appreciated, looked up to or liked.

“Be positive, humble, mindful, grateful, uplifting, disciplined, accountable and friendly,” Staples said. “These are the attributes you should seek. Don’t think of your worth, but strive for a perfect resume. There’s more to life than what’s on paper.”

Graduating proved to Michael Sweet, the class’ magna cum laude, that he’s capable of tremendous things. Sweet plans get a summer job and attend Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, where he will study his passion for animation.

“What stood out to me the most were the amazing friends that I have made,” Sweet said. “I’ve never been the kind of person to be super excited for school work, but just having some good friends and the knowledge that they were there waiting for me when I got to school really helped push me through.”

Stepping into the next chapter of her life, Kristin Roberts, the class’ cum laude, said it’s finally time for her to figure out who she is as person and how she will contribute to society. To achieve her dream of owning a business, Roberts will major in business administration at Blinn College, she said.

“Don’t spend so much time absorbed in what is going to happen,” Roberts said reflecting on her time in high school. “Live in the moment because as soon as you finally say I’m about to do it, everything you could have done has passed and you will never get that moment back.”

Rhonda Henderson came from Jasper, Texas, to watch and celebrate the graduation of her youngest grandson, Collin Pittsley.

“I didn’t walk down in my cap and gown and get my diploma,” Henderson said. “It’s one of my biggest regrets, but to see him do it makes me extremely proud.”

Pittsley’s mother, Bria Henderson, was excited to watch her son graduate and move forward with his life while his stepmother, Aj Caldwell, shed a few tears before she pulled him in for an embrace.

“I just know how very important it is to graduate speaking from experience because I dropped out in high school,” Caldwell said wiping tears from her eyes. “It was so hard for me to go back to school and then to college. It’s very important, I can’t stress that enough, I know he’s heard that a lot, but I’m very proud of him.”

Guest speaker David Hilburn, 361st District Court judge of Brazos County, told graduates that their path will not always include success since he himself has suffered multiple failures, but it’s how they react to their failures that will propel them to success.

“Sitting here before us as graduates, the Class of 2022, you know you can, we all know you can, you will be successful, but don’t be afraid to fail,” Hilburn said. “Failure is what makes you successful.”

Staples encouraged his graduating class to always get back up no how many times they fall and reminded them they could do anything they set their mind to.

“Above all, there’s one lesson I’ve learned from high school,” Staples said. “Forget about the day count and focus entirely on making the day count.”

