Twelve local businesses named in Aggie 100

Twelve Brazos County businesses have been named among the top 100 Aggie businesses in the world for 2020.

SwiftWall Solutions, a building materials supplier based in Midland County, Michigan, earned the top spot on this year’s Aggie 100 list. The company is led by CEO Joe Asiala, a member of the Aggie Class of 1977.

The top-ranked local business was Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems Inc. of Bryan. The company’s president, Rayne Knight, is a member of the Aggie Class of 1990.

Each year, the Mays Business School and McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M honor the 100 fastest-growing Aggie-owned or -led businesses. To be included in the Aggie 100, a company must meet various standards, including maintaining a certain level of revenue and exhibiting the integrity of the university’s Code of Honor.

The winners of the 16th annual awards were announced last week during an online event.

Other local businesses on the list were College Station’s Drake Environmental at No. 41, TDI-Brooks at No. 44, Aggieland Construction at No. 51 and Escondido Resources at No. 56.