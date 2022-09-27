 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday lottery

Cash Five

11-13-14-16-32

Texas Two Step

10-14-25-34 (20)

Estimated jackpot: $1.025 million

Lotto Texas

6-11-13-25-26-31

Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million

Daily 4

Morning: 6-7-6-9 (8)

Day: 7-5-6-0 (9)

Evening: 8-3-2-8 (8)

Night: 9-8-7-8 (0)

Pick 3

Morning: 4-1-5 (1)

Day: 6-3-1 (6)

Evening: 6-8-0 (7) 

Night: 7-6-4 (1)

Powerball

13-20-31-33-59 (X20)

Estimated jackpot $285 million

Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.

