Tuesday lottery

Cash Five
11-13-14-16-32
Texas Two Step
10-14-25-34 (20)
Estimated jackpot: $1.025 million
Lotto Texas
6-11-13-25-26-31
Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million
Daily 4
Morning: 6-7-6-9 (8)
Day: 7-5-6-0 (9)
Evening: 8-3-2-8 (8)
Night: 9-8-7-8 (0)
Pick 3
Morning: 4-1-5 (1)
Day: 6-3-1 (6)
Evening: 6-8-0 (7)
Night: 7-6-4 (1)
Powerball
13-20-31-33-59 (X20)
Estimated jackpot $285 million
Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.