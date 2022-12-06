Tuesday lottery

Cash 5 2-4-13-20-30 Estimated jackpot: $25,000 Lotto Texas 3-15-22-33-43-46 Estimated jackpot: $19 million Texas Two Step 4-6-21-32 (26) Estimated jackpot: $475,000 Daily 4 Morning: 0-7-3-3 (1) Day: 0-0-6-8 (3) Evening: 7-6-2-3 (1) Night: 0-6-6-4 (9) Pick 3 Morning: 9-5-0 (9) Day: 6-8-9(8) Evening: 2-2-2 (4) Night: 3-5-0 (7) Powerball 35-45-47-54-55 (14) Estimated jackpot: $89 million Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
