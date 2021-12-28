 Skip to main content
Tuesday lottery
Cash Five

10-22-19-23-27

Texas Two Step

13-20-31-33 (28)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Lotto Texas 

7-21-23-27-33-34

Estimated jackpot: $14.75 million

Daily 4

Morning: 9-7-5-4 (2)

Day: 0-7-8-6 (3)

Evening: 8-3-5-7 (3)

Night: 3-6-0-4 (8)

Pick 3

Morning: 8-0-3 (4)

Day: 1-8-12 (4)

Evening: 1-7-0 (5)

Night: 0-5-1 (6)

Powerball

36-38-45-62-64 (19)

Estimated jackpot $416 million

Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.

