Tuesday lottery

Cash Five
10-22-19-23-27
Texas Two Step
13-20-31-33 (28)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Lotto Texas
7-21-23-27-33-34
Estimated jackpot: $14.75 million
Daily 4
Morning: 9-7-5-4 (2)
Day: 0-7-8-6 (3)
Evening: 8-3-5-7 (3)
Night: 3-6-0-4 (8)
Pick 3
Morning: 8-0-3 (4)
Day: 1-8-12 (4)
Evening: 1-7-0 (5)
Night: 0-5-1 (6)
Powerball
36-38-45-62-64 (19)
Estimated jackpot $416 million
Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
