Tuesday lottery for 122121

Cash Five
4-9-17-18-35
Texas Two Step
17-21-24-34 (11)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Lotto Texas
3-15-19-25-31-51
Estimated jackpot: $13.5 million
Daily 4
Morning: 1-4-3-1 (8)
Day: 5-3-5-5 (1)
Evening: 8-2-0-5 (0)
Night: 6-2-1-2 (9)
Pick 3
Morning: 4-8-3 (8)
Day: 2-1-3 (3)
Evening: 7-0-9 (3)
Night: 1-6-5 (0)
Powerball
2-13-23-34-66 (2)
Estimated jackpot $363 million
Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
