 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
Tuesday lottery for 122121
0 comments

Tuesday lottery for 122121

  • 0

Cash Five

4-9-17-18-35

Texas Two Step

17-21-24-34 (11)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Lotto Texas 

3-15-19-25-31-51

Estimated jackpot: $13.5 million

Daily 4

Morning: 1-4-3-1 (8)

Day: 5-3-5-5 (1)

Evening: 8-2-0-5 (0)

Night: 6-2-1-2 (9)

Pick 3

Morning: 4-8-3 (8)

Day: 2-1-3 (3)

Evening: 7-0-9 (3)

Night: 1-6-5 (0)

Powerball

2-13-23-34-66 (2)

Estimated jackpot $363 million

Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert