Tuesday lottery 101921
Cash Five

1-3-16-23-32

Texas Two Step

5-17-20-32 (28)

Estimated jackpot: $1.225 million

Lotto Texas 

2-11-29-43-45-54

Estimated jackpot: $6.75 million

Daily 4

Morning: 6-3-0-7 (8)

Day: 6-0-4-6 (7)

Evening: 4-4-2-9 (4)

Night: 7-0-5-1 (4)

Pick 3

Morning: 7-5-2 (3)

Day: 9-7-3 (4)

Evening: 2-1-2 (9)

Night: 6-5-6 (7)

Powerball

30-32-48-53-63 (x12)

Estimated jackpot $65 million

Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.

