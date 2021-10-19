Tuesday lottery 101921

Cash Five
1-3-16-23-32
Texas Two Step
5-17-20-32 (28)
Estimated jackpot: $1.225 million
Lotto Texas
2-11-29-43-45-54
Estimated jackpot: $6.75 million
Daily 4
Morning: 6-3-0-7 (8)
Day: 6-0-4-6 (7)
Evening: 4-4-2-9 (4)
Night: 7-0-5-1 (4)
Pick 3
Morning: 7-5-2 (3)
Day: 9-7-3 (4)
Evening: 2-1-2 (9)
Night: 6-5-6 (7)
Powerball
30-32-48-53-63 (x12)
Estimated jackpot $65 million
Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!