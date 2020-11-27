Troupe Over the Hill to present ‘A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Show’

Perhaps it is too soon in the season, but many people aren’t feeling the joy of Christmas in this year of the coronavirus. Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes will do its best to brighten the holidays next month when it presents A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Show for two weekends.

The show will be performed as if in a 1940’s New York City radio studio, back before TV, when classic dramas were performed live on radio for an audience of eager listeners.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 and again Dec. 10 through Dec. 12. Matinees at 2 p.m. will be presented on Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13.

All performances are in the Hilltop Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Annex Building. Seating will be limited due to the COVID-19, and masks will be required.

As a Christmas gift to patrons, admission will be “Give What You Can.” Troupe Over the Hill member Joyce Perkins said, “We do not want anyone missing out on this Christmas classic because of lack of funds.”

Patrons still are asked to reserve a seat by calling 936-855-9067.