TROUPE celebrates Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett has been an American favorite for close to 70 years, best known for her variety program, “The Carol Burnett Show.”

As a tribute to our fellow Texan — she was born in San Antonio — Brazos Valley TROUPE will present “Christmas CAROLS” five times starting Thursday at TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse at 3705 E. 29th St. in the Town & Country Center in Bryan.

Burnett’s show was must-see TV for 11 years and she has made several dozen of the skits from her show to theaters around the world.

Brazos Valley TROUPE will perform six of her sketches in this family friendly production. In addition, there will be holiday music by TROUPE’s Glee Club and funny poetry Act Up! members.

Just as Burnett did before each show, TROUPE Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling will talk with the audience and answer questions before each performance.

And each performance will conclude with Burnett’s theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together,” written by her husband at the time, Joe Hamilton.