Whether it was the more than three dozen barbecue and smokehouse vendors or the all-day live musical event, the Troubadour Festival had it all for Aggieland on Saturday at Aggie Park.

While it was not a competition or cook-off, the event presented the best in Texas barbecue and restaurants and homemade Texas goods.

The barbecue vendors included Kristen and Steven Rossler of Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue.

The Rossler family of four, originally from Midland, started in 2016 and by the afternoon, they were visited by 3,000-plus people wanting to try their barbecue of smoked crab cakes, ribeye steaks and a “bar-cuterie board.”

“The bar-cuterie board is like a charcuterie board but filled with barbecue,” Kristen told The Eagle on Saturday. “It is a chance for all the pitmasters to eat when they have a break and get to try out all kinds of barbecue and enjoy the event.”

Kristen and her family have participated in the festival since its inception and they were grateful for the event to come to College Station for the first time.

“Our 5-year-old daughter had Field Day on Friday and since we are from West Texas, she wanted to wear her Texas Tech hat, and I told her, ‘Do not wear your Texas Tech hat,’” Kristen chuckled. “But all of the Aggie people have been like, ‘No, it’s fine.’ The people here have been amazing, and the people running the park have been coming by and it has been really great, especially for a first year.”

Kristen said her favorite part about being able to serve good food in Texas has been seeing a large amount of people enjoying it.

“These barbecue [groups] are a very tight-knit family and when people get to actually see it, it is kind of unreal to see how everybody is,” she said. “And the paths that come along with it, it is a family barbecue reunion when we do this; the people that we get to meet and to see how they are and how they see us.”

Garrett Graham and Justin and Katherine Meyers are all founders of Bourne Brand Texas Hot Sauce, which is a likely pair to barbecue in Texas.

Justin Meyers showcased three different hot sauces to each guest that visited his booth, including Green Jalapeño, Smokin’ Red and Habanero Rodeo hot sauce.

“This is our fourth Troubadour Festival as we are a part of the original crew from Celina,” Justin said after his first time visiting Aggie Park. “This is a very good set up and it has been a great day of fun. This has been a very good location and all of the pitmasters who grilled are happy with it.”

Justin said the Aggie Spirit is “definitely all around,” and was excited to meet more than 400 guests trying his hot sauce late into the evening.

“We have had fantastic feedback when they try our hot sauce,” he recalled. “I think we are different and unique, we are just a very flavorful hot sauce. We aren’t going to lighten people up, our sauces are just good and unique, different and they pair really well with barbecue.”

Betina Miller, director of operations for M&M Barbecue, said even though they were there to present their product that cooks the barbecue — the pit — they still wanted to serve some barbecue on their grills and give it out to everyone who walked by.

Her family’s company began in 2003 through her father-in-law, and Miller said being a part of a second-generation family business, is like no other. As original members of the first Troubadour Festival, Miller said customers love the ease of their barbecue pits.

“We build commercial barbecue equipment, so we have rotisseries, offsets, woodp-fire grills, and we are starting to break into residential as well,” she said. “We were serving brisket tacos, smoked beef tacos and pork belly tacos, so we have a lot of stuff going on for people to be able to eat. They can see firsthand the ease of use; as they are easy to use and efficient.”

Kyle Guinn, owner and operator of Texas Made Supply Company, said his company began in 2019 and they have been selling Texas-made apparel ever since. As another long-time vendor at the festival, Guinn said this one is the most warming and inviting event he has experienced.

“We are a clothing brand that started this out as a hobby,” he said. “I was able to quit my job and pursue this full-time. We have a brick and mortar in Georgetown. We do barbecue and sell clothing, and we offer our services to everybody else as well.”

Brad Jolly, manager of McKinney Hat Company of McKinney, said this is his group’s first time being a vendor at the festival and he wanted to experience Aggieland.

“We are more than a hat shop. We customize them, brand them, shape them, and we do whatever the customer wants done to their hat,” he said. “We sell Stetson, Resistol and Charlie 1 Horse hats, and it has been busy and we love it here. … At an event like this, the customers can’t resist the Resistol and straw hats.”

With each sale, Jolly said the fitting of the hat is crucial to any cowboy or cowgirl.

“If you have a hat that fits you would be surprised how much more you actually wear it,” he said. “We custom fit them; and we shape them to fit your face, so it fits well and looks good on you.”

Angela Harpin and Tim Vanderhule, a recently engaged couple, were gifted festival tickets for Saturday’s gathering and planned to visit every single vendor.

“My sister bought the tickets for us as a gift,” Vanderhule said. “My mom has been taking care of my uncle, who has been in the hospital, and we have been helping her a lot and as a ‘thank you,’ since my sister knows I really like barbecue, she got us the tickets.”

