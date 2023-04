Two Texas A&M brass groups are planning annual spring concerts.

The Trombone Choir will hold its concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at A&M United Methodist Church. The Trombone Choir will perform music by David Wilborn, Joseph Haydn, Franz Biebel, Dmitry Kabalevsky and others.

The A&M Small Ensembles and Trombone Choir will present its annual spring concert at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station.

Both concerts are free and open to the public.