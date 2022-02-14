Travis Fields holds grand opening after renovations

“On behalf of all the girls that will play softball and all the girls that will play baseball on these fields, I’m proud they will be able to look here and be inspired every time they come to say who was Linda Cornelius, and this plaque will give us just a little bit of her amazing life,” Nelson said.

Jenny Arnold, Cornelius’ daughter, thanked everyone and said she knows many blessings will fall on the families who are fortunate enough to play at the complex. Arnold’s son, Wyatt, threw the ceremonial first pitch on Linda Cornelius Field.

“That’s what made her life work was to make the people around her and the world better, and sports was one of the ways to do that,” Arnold said.

Nelson said he is ecstatic that the fields he once played and coached on, and that his son hit his first home run on is officially up and running again. When Nelson ran for mayor he selected Travis Fields as the location for his first interview, a place that he not only felt comfortable, but a venue where he wanted to make a difference.