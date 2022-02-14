Travis Fields holds grand opening after renovations

Travis Fields at Travis Bryan Midtown Park is the latest sporting venue in Bryan, featuring three fields, eight batting cages, a playground, covered seating and concession stands featuring ballpark-quality food.
The City of Bryan celebrated its grand opening Friday afternoon with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, field dedication and a home run derby that members of Bryan’s City Council and Mayor Andrew Nelson took part in.
The newly renovated fields will host over 35 weekend tournaments and is the new home of Bryan United Little League. Baseball will be held up to 12U while softball will be held from youth to the collegiate level, RCI director of operations Scott Hillier said.
Each weekend tournament will see anywhere from 20 to 40 teams at Travis Fields alone with some tournaments possibly bringing up to 200 teams to other local facilities, Hillier said.
“Travis Fields is fully synthetic turf so it can pretty much survive any rainout unless it is really raining,” Hillier said. “We’re going to be able to play more often and the facility itself is much nicer to play on that surface so players will have a better on-field experience.”
Travis Fields was bought from First National Bank by the City of Bryan in 1956, and originally hosted the Bryan Bombers, a Class-C minor league baseball team between 1946-1950, Nelson said. Over time, the field continued to grow in size and attracted new organizations such as Bryan Little League in 1983.
Nelson called Travis Fields an asset for the entire Brazos Valley.
“We’ve got a lot of teams signed up to use this, the Brazos Valley Bucks, The Twelve, the Brazos Valley Girls Softball Association, and this renovation that you’re seeing today is now part of the nearly 200-acre group of parks in Bryan Midtown Park,” Nelson said.
Kristin Stroud, RCI Sports Management Solutions partner, said RCI is unified by the belief that sports impact people’s lives far beyond the fields with the mission to provide experience with true community integration. Travis Fields will host local events such as Winter Wonderland and Big League Kickball, Stroud said.
“We’ve got premier baseball and softball tournaments and international youth events that will showcase Bryan and the Brazos Valley,” Stroud said. “We’ve got events scheduled with Australia, Taiwan, India, so really a wonderful venue to have international travel here.”
Part of Friday’s celebration was a dedication to former Bryan Parks & Recreations and Facilities Director Linda Cornelius, who died in June 2021 after a battle with cancer. The only field currently named at the park is after Cornelius, the first woman to receive a full athletic scholarship to Texas A&M, a four-time All-American and member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic track and field team, Nelson said.
“On behalf of all the girls that will play softball and all the girls that will play baseball on these fields, I’m proud they will be able to look here and be inspired every time they come to say who was Linda Cornelius, and this plaque will give us just a little bit of her amazing life,” Nelson said.
Jenny Arnold, Cornelius’ daughter, thanked everyone and said she knows many blessings will fall on the families who are fortunate enough to play at the complex. Arnold’s son, Wyatt, threw the ceremonial first pitch on Linda Cornelius Field.
“That’s what made her life work was to make the people around her and the world better, and sports was one of the ways to do that,” Arnold said.
Nelson said he is ecstatic that the fields he once played and coached on, and that his son hit his first home run on is officially up and running again. When Nelson ran for mayor he selected Travis Fields as the location for his first interview, a place that he not only felt comfortable, but a venue where he wanted to make a difference.
“To see it come to fruition before I’ve ended my time as mayor is just a dream. Seeing all these families and all these kids being able to enjoy this park is a special moment for me, but it’s more important for thousands of families here throughout this area who are going to enjoy these fields,” Nelson said.
Travis Fields is expected to have a positive impact on the Bryan-College Station community as it’ll bring in people from all over who will spend their time and money in the area, Hillier said. The D-Bat Baseball Academy will be making its way to the local area via a partnership with Rally Cap Investments to match the “world class” baseball and softball facility, Nelson said.
“I think it will be good economics. Rally Cap Investments loves Little League, but this is primarily about community opportunities while also having economics that support it.” Nelson said.
Bookings are open to the public for any event. Those interested can email events@rcisportsmanagement.com.
“I’m excited to see this park revitalized and seeing the energy around it. People are excited, they’re appreciative, and you can see it’s alive again,” Stroud said.
Travis Fields is located at Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr.