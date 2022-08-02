Torres announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 1

Paul Torres announced his candidacy in May for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 1 seat, and if elected, said he plans to look into community growth for the city.

“I have always been interested in city council. Six years ago when I got on the first board, I was very interested and [Bryan] Councilman [Reuben] Marin also kind of helped and guided me through it,” he said. “It been a six-year journey and when it came up that [Marin's seat] is to term, I thought ‘Maybe this is God sent and this is my chance to step up for District 1 and the city of Bryan.’”

Torres is currently on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and previously served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and the Building Standard Commission. He also works at his company, BenRoz Construction of Bryan.

If elected, Torres said he will work on multiple needs for District 1 and the city of Bryan.

“Through affordable housing, trying to attract more paying jobs for the families, aging infrastructure … bringing better streets, and safety on our streets with the police and fire department,” he said. “Through the members of the city of Bryan Council, if elected, I would want to keep putting in funds and funding the Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas [of Bryan-College Station] and the Bryan Little League.”

Filing for Single Member District 1 ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

For information regarding the election, call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.