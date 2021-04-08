Tornado warning issued for Brazos, Grimes counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Brazos and Grimes counties until 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.
A storm capable of producing a tornado is moving southeast in the direction of College Station, Wellborn, Millican, Carlos, and Navasota. Hail has been seen with this storm in the Bryan-College Station area.
Tornado Warning including College Station TX, Bryan TX, Millican TX until 9:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/iHk54XXFDR— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) April 9, 2021
Aviso de Tornado incluye College Station TX, Bryan TX, Millican TX hasta las 9:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dwWZGXhb79— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) April 9, 2021