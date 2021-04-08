 Skip to main content
Tornado warning issued for Brazos, Grimes counties
Tornado warning issued for Brazos, Grimes counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Brazos and Grimes counties until 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A storm capable of producing a tornado is moving southeast in the direction of College Station, Wellborn, Millican, Carlos, and Navasota. Hail has been seen with this storm in the Bryan-College Station area.

