'Titanic' sails from The Theatre Company for two weekends

One hundred ten years after the RMS Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland, on its maiden voyage to New York with 2,224 passengers and crew, the mighty ship sets sail again.

Only this time, it's "Titanic," a musical based on the tragic voyage that claimed more than 1,500 lives.

"Titanic," which opened on Broadway in 1997 with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, begins a two-weekend run at The Theatre Company on Friday night. The show has won Tony Awards for best musical, score, book, scenic design and orchestrations.

It is the final show of The Theatre Company's "There's No Place Like Home" season, which now follows a calendar year.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, military and students, and $10 for children. They are available at theatrecompany.com. If any remain, they are available at the box office, which is open one hour prior to show time.

The Theatre Company is located behind Joann Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald's in Bryan's Tejas Center.

Built for the White Star Line, Titanic was the most opulent ship ever built and was said to be unsinkable. Under pressure to set a record time for crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Capt. Edward Smith dismissed radio reports of large icebergs along the ship's route, believing they would be seen in time to avoid a collision.

At 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912 — four days after leaving Queenstown — Titanic struck an iceberg, which opened gaping holes along the starboard side. Smith soon realized his ship would sink and he ordered passengers to take to the lifeboats.

Titanic foundered some 2 hours and 40 minutes later, hours before help arrived. Most of the lifeboats left Titanic half full.

Titanic lay untouched on the ocean bottom, more than 12,000 feet underwater, for more than 73 years until its remains were found on Sept. 2, 1985, by a joint American-French expedition under the command of Robert Ballard and Jean-Louis Michel.

Twelve years later the musical debuted.

A press release from the theater said, "The musical "Titanic" examines the causes, the conditions and the characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. This is the factual story of that ship — of her officers, crew and passengers, and the journeys they all took together.

"'Titanic the Musical' features a hauntingly beautiful score and story that is bound to pull at your heartstrings. The Theatre Company's cast of 'Titanic the Musical' is composed of numerous returning, local and new talents. This production is for all ages and runs for only two weekends."