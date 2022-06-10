Tire theft on the rise in Bryan

Several Bryan residents are waking up to find their vehicle is on cinder blocks as tire theft continues to rise in the area, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Thieves have shifted their focus from residential areas to apartment complexes something Bryan police say they haven't seen until now, Lt. Jason James said.

This switch is believed to stem from an increase in surveillance technology such as Ring doorbells, James said. Thieves hit Signature Park Apartments on Copperfield Drive in Bryan on Tuesday, stealing tires off four vehicles: a GMC Sierra, a Chevy Silverado, a Ford F-250 and a Dodge Ram, James said.

Bryan police believe the thieves are likely a group within the Brazos Valley, not necessarily living in Bryan-College Station or even Brazos County, James said.

“The majority of these folks just go town to town to town stealing tires and rims from vehicles,” James said. “It’s been different types of vehicle. Tuesday it just so happened to be all trucks, but we know cars are getting hit as well.”

While James said BPD has seen an increase in tire theft over the past few months, the College Station Police Department hasn’t seen any noticeable increases, Lt. Rodney Sigler said. CSPD responded to 18 thefts in April, 11 in May and four in June, Sigler said.

“For us it seems like catalytic converters have been the bigger problem,” Sigler said. “There are some differences and similarities. In most of these cases it does seem pretty organized and I think it’s safe to say that a good number of them are coming out of Houston, but that’s not the only place.”

Sigler said the recent organized nature of tire and rim thefts makes it appear as if thieves are taking orders on which tires to steal.

“Out of the 40 that we’ve had since March we’ve had 23 sedans and 12 pickups,” Sigler said. “You got more cars in that case and among the sedans are Honda Civics, Fords, Toyota Camrys, Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers that appear to be the most targeted.”

James said BPD believes the thefts are attributed to an increased demand on the black market. Vehicles that BPD often sees hit are Chevy Silverado 1500s, GMC Sierra 1500s, Honda Accords, Honda Civics, Dodge Ram 1500s, Camrys and Toyota Corollas and the aforementioned Chargers and Challengers, James said.

“Let’s say Houston folks are looking for a particular type of tire, so they’ll come here, steal that particular type of tire and then take it back to Houston,” James said. “I hate to point out a city because there’s no telling where it could end up going to, but that’s a scenario.”

BPD highly encourages people to park vehicles in well-lit and high traffic areas if they don't have access to a garage, James said. Those using lug nut locks are asked to keep the keys out of their vehicle and use unique locks to prevent a potential break-in and tire theft, James said. A motion active camera installed in the vehicle also could help identify or deter any potential thieves, James said.

“The big thing is if you hear something or see something you have to call the police department, whatever town you’re living in,” James said. “We rather it be nothing than to come out only to find there’s been four stolen tires, rims.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.