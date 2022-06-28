 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday deadline for taxpayers who made split payment in property taxes

Brazos County taxpayers who plan to make the second half split payment of 2021 property taxes in person must arrive at the tax office before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe.

“To avoid long lines and extended wait times in the lobby or drive through lanes, taxpayers are urged to take advantage of payment options offered by the office,” Roe said in a statement. “To make life easier, do a little homework and bring your property information with you. You know what you need to pay. A list of account numbers or copies of your statement go a long way toward speeding up the process, and assuring that you will not be surprised with a delinquent notice later.”

Payments dropped in the external drop box after 5 p.m. are considered late and are subject to penalty and interest dictated by the Texas Property Tax Code, according to a press release. Split payment information is printed on the tax office statements and account balance information is on the tax office website under property information; the website also can be searched for specific property information, the release stated.

Payment options include:

  • Visit brazostax.org
  • Call 1-888-254-4339
  • Via drop box, lane 1, note payment must be dropped by 5 p.m.
  • Via drop box, front door, note payment must be dropped by 5 p.m.
  • Via mail, note the U.S. Postal Service postmark determines delivery date

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tax office is located at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan. For information, call 775-9930.

