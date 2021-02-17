 Skip to main content
Three warming centers open in Robertson County
Three warming centers are open in Robertson County for individuals and families in the area impacted by power outages and winter weather conditions.

The warming centers are at:

  • The Pridgeron Center: 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin.
  • The Bremond Fire Department: 417 N. Commerce St. in Bremond.
  • The Eastside Park Club House: 405 Norwood Lane in Hearne.

County officials are asking people seeking the warming centers to be signed in by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those planning to stay overnight will need to bring their own bedding since the center is set up only to provide a place to stay warm.

Small pets are allowed, but must be crated and aren’t allowed to run loose.

