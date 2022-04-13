Three-volume series on former Colombian president's life donated to Bush Library & Museum

A historic three-volume series commemorating the life of former Colombian President Virgilio Barco Vargas was donated Wednesday to George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum by Carolina Barco and her siblings.

The three-volume set was commissioned last year by current Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez as part of a time-honored tradition to honor former presidents on their 100th birthday. Other commemorative events and projects included conferences, an exhibition, podcast and a documentary. The donation of the three-volume set comes out of appreciation for President George H.W. Bush’s support of Colombia during Barco Vargas' presidency.

Her father believed in the written word, and felt if it wasn’t written or in an archive, it would not be remembered or allow those to understand their history or country, Barco said.

“I think for him this book would be very important, and leaving this book here in this library and with this institution ... is so fantastic. I think it is such an appropriate place for it to be,” said Barco, an ambassador and former foreign minister.

The three-volume series entitled "Virgilio Barco: A Tribute" identified seven legacies of Barco’s public life, Barco said. One of the most important legacies dealt with international relations and the fight against narco-terrorism.

“Colombia had to make a very firm and big decision and that was to fight back against the drug lords," Barco said. "They resorted to terrorism killing, meaning, kidnapping. My father came in, in this very difficult moment and within the first four months they killed the president of the major newspaper.”

In hopes of stopping terrorism in Colombia, Barco Vargas used an extradition treaty with the United States, one that he helped negotiate as an ambassador in 1977-79, his daughter said. The late Colombian president met with President Bush and the U.S. Congress, as well as other international leaders, to discuss the importance of shared responsibility relating to the issues of drug trafficking, production and consumption, Barco said.

“President Bush assumed the responsibility and organized a trip and meeting in Cartagena," Barco said. "Colombia, at that moment, was one of the most dangerous countries in the world, so for President Bush to say that he was going to have a meeting and was going to go to Cartagena was really, really courageous.”

Also at that meeting were the presidents of Peru and Bolivia, who were the two largest coca producing countries in the world. The statements from the meeting and documented summaries of meetings in Washington were chosen to be part of the book, Barco said.

“As President Bush left, we had a conversation with his team and decided it was very important to offer alternative economic opportunities to the producers of coca," Barco said. "That’s when he pushed and Congress was very open to approving the Andean Trade Preference Act, which allowed us to bring most of our exports terror free into the United states and made it easier for us to sell our products.”

Two other biographies were donated by the Barco family: "Barco: Life and Events of a Crucial Presidency and the Violent World He Confronted" focused on Barco Vargas' crucial fight against drug traffickers and "Virgilio Barco, the Last Liberal" looked at his life as president and his values of open discussion and concerns on social issues.

“What an important role President George Hebert Walker Bush and his team had, and how grateful Colombia is for the support we received at that very crucial moment, the support we continue to receive and to work together,” Barco said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.