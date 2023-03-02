Three Bryan High School students were transported to the hospital Thursday following suspected consumption of edibles laced with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In a related incident, the Bryan Police Department released a statement Thursday night that revealed three people had been arrested as a result of a search warrant in the 600 block of Banks Street in College Station.

According to the BPD, school resource officers at Bryan High School were informed about three students who ingested edibles with THC — the primary psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from the cannabis (marijuana) plant — were sick and transported to a local hospital. The School Resource Officers began investigating the origin of the edibles, which led to the search warrant.

Two females, 36-year old Stephanie Latham of Bryan and 38-year-old Nicole Latham of College Station, were arrested on the same charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

A 15-year-old College Station juvenile was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

“Just a reminder to parents and guardians: Bryan ISD has drug-free campuses,” said Clay Falls, executive director of communications and public affairs for the Bryan school district.

Falls said parents were notified about the situation and added that the affected students were not in danger.

“They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated,” Falls said. “I don’t know their current conditions, but nobody was severely injured.”

This investigation is ongoing, Bryan police said.