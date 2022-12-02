Thousands gather to see lights during 2022 Christmas in the Park

Bryan resident Brittany McBride and her children, along with family friends, enjoyed Christmas in the Park on Friday night at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station.

With the year nearly over, McBride said she is excited for the holidays and wants to enjoy them with her family and relax during her time off, and hopes that her children are ready for the New Year ahead.

“I just want my kids to enjoy life. They say ‘The days go slow and the years go fast.’ But when you really think about it, the days are starting to go by fast. And when they actually say, ‘It is already fixing to be January again,’ that means that it is really flying by,” she said. “So, I just want us to be able to take time together as family and enjoy each other, and celebrate Jesus Christ and have a great Christmas. The time really goes by fast so we want to take as many opportunities as possible to get out into the community and do things with family and friends.”

While this year had its ups and downs with inflation, high gas prices and more, McBride said she was grateful her family business, DM Landscaping & Construction of Bryan, is all right.

“By the grace of God, thankfully, we have been fortunate and things have been great for us,” she said. “We own a local business in town and we have been super busy. We haven’t seen the slowness yet, but we have been very fortunate in being able to resume business pretty much as normal since COVID had hit. We have been thankful and blessed to be able to provide for our family and the families of the people that work for us. We work for good people and have had a great year.”

As McBride and her family enjoyed the many twinkling lights at Christmas in the Park so did another 10,000 to 15,000 other people, according to Katie Thompson, staff assistant with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“This is my first year working this event as I just started at the city back in June,” she said. “We are hoping for families to have a night of free fun. We have Santa here, reindeer, food, hot chocolate, a snow pit and plenty of awesome stuff for our families and college students alike.”

Thompson said this year they received calls from people who traveled from two hours away and were looking forward to attending the event. College Station Mayor John Nichols held the countdown to the lights all throughout the park, where families gathered to take pictures and enjoy the outdoors.

Steve Wright, College Station’s director of Parks and Recreation, said over a million lights were lit up this year and noted that Christmas in the Park first started in 1984. One of the differences this year compared to previous years was having the Jingle Bell Fun Run held in the park, which used to be held on University Drive, he said.

“This is the second year that we have done the Jingle Bell Fun Run here. When we did it last year, we had 140 people registered, and this time we had over 250 people registered,” he said. “I think people are really taking to it to have it in the park, and are slowly getting back and feeling good about being outdoors and enjoying family events.”

One of the families on the 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run was Alice Reyes of Bryan, her niece Connie Reyes and Connie’s grandson, EJ Ramirez.

Alice said she looks forward to the fun run every year and tries to walk a mile each day when she can. She and Connie both said they were looking forward to spending Christmas in town this year with their family and were almost finished with their Christmas shopping.

Alice said despite the inflation and high gas prices this year she had a plan with how she was going to budget for Christmas gifts.

“There are so many in my family and usually I ask my kids to give me a Christmas list, well I didn’t do that this year,” she said. “I told them, ‘This grandma, she is buying what she can afford.’ I also told my daughter, ‘All of the couples, they are all getting coffee cups; two coffee cups per couple.’”

Connie also said she started working part-time this year after not working for the previous six years, and was grateful to save money here and there for Christmas gifts.

“I hope that the kids have a good time and get what they want, and that they have a good time with my family,” she said. “I love Christmas, I love the holidays and this is just a lot of fun.”

Ramirez also shared his excitement for Christmas and was eager to receive a gift that featured his favorite soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just before the mile walk was over, Alice said she wished for one thing for the New Year.

“I wish for world peace,” she said.