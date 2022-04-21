Thousands gather for Texas A&M Campus Muster to honor loved ones

Texas A&M Aggies rallied together to remember their loved ones as a group for the annual Campus Muster at Reed Arena, honoring 116 current and former students, faculty and staff members who died in the past year.

Thursday night drew in almost 12,000 families, friends and students to honor the Muster Aggie tradition, which started in 1883. The last two years the ceremony was either held virtually or limited only to family members of lost loved ones. However, this year’s Muster was back to its original location to announce the 116 Roll Call for 2022.

Muster ceremonies are held around the world every year and attendees call “here” for those whose names are read. Those honored at the campus ceremony met certain criteria, such as having been a current student, faculty or staff member or member of the 50-year reunion class.

Aggie Muster Committee Awareness Executive Rachel Greve opened the ceremony after a performance by the Texas Aggie Band.

“Being a Texas Aggie is not of the flesh but of the spirit, in a very real sense it is a state of mind. This Aggie spirit is both our heritage and our challenge,” she said. “Honor those who are no longer with us but who are in our minds and spirit and be an inspiration to us all.”

Luke Thurman, chair of the Muster Committee, welcomed the Aggies to the ceremony, including a group from the A&M Class of 1972 that was celebrating their 50th reunion. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was among that group.

“Tonight we gather to continue the tradition and carry the torch that has been passed on for over 100 years, we are joined by other musters across the state, country and nation all with the same purpose and goal to softly yet firmly answer ‘here’ for our fallen Aggies,” Thurman said. “We celebrate those lives well lived and with those Aggies to honor them. To the Class of 1972, it is with great pleasure to honor you back to Aggieland on your 50th class reunion. This place has no doubt changed, but I can promise you that the Aggie spirit that you nurtured at your time here 50 years ago is alive and well.”

Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks also addressed the crowd and said the Muster is a time to remember those lost and at the same time have a chance to embrace what was shared with all Aggies past, present and future.

“The loyalty to each other is a connection that binds all Aggies, always connected, no matter the place or circumstance,” Banks said. “Our loyalty compels a ‘here’ when the time comes, we remember the departed as Aggies and the fullness of their lives as part of our community and everything that gave them happiness and purpose. In our memories we can find comfort and perhaps even joy, and while there is sadness and grief for those we have lost; we are also here to commemorate their lives and their accomplishments.

“In 1956, Gen. [James Earl] Rudder ended Muster with the following statement — which still holds true today — ‘As we leave this muster here, let us join together as Aggies in the firm resolve to discharge our day-to-day duties in a manner that will be in keeping with the heritage handed down to us by those honor here today.’”

Muster Committee member Erin Nugent introduced the keynote speaker, Gen. Mark Welsh III, who is dean of Bush School of Government and Public Service at A&M.

“When General Welsh first sat down with myself and other students on the Muster Committee, we knew what an incredible privilege it was to meet a man who had dedicated so much of his life and service to this country,” Nugent said. “The Muster Committee and I were pleased to discover within just a few minutes of our conversation that we were also speaking with a loud and fighting member of the fighting Texas Aggie family.”

Welsh became dean of the school in 2016 after retiring from the United States Air Force. He was born in San Antonio and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and a Master of Science degree in computer resource management from Webster University.

“My dad told me when I was very young that Muster was the very heart of what it means to be an Aggie, and that is true,” he said. “My most memorable Muster was in 2009. At that time I was working at the Central Intelligence Agency at my job to help coordinate activities and operations between the Department of Defense and the CIA. I had a trip to a combat zone in April 2009 and my dad died a year before and this was his Muster and I was going to have to miss it and it was killing me.”

He said on the evening of April 20, 2009, he was driven to a mud compound in the middle of nowhere and was introduced to a team of five people “who were there doing the nation’s work,” and due to his assignment he would be unable to attend his father’s Muster.

“We got together for a late dinner and I sat with the leader of this group and we started talking about families and I told him my father was an Aggie and [he said] his father was one too … he knew that night I was missing my father’s Muster,” Welsh said. “I walked out of the compound and the five of them were gathered in the middle of the compound. … As I approached the group I couldn’t help but notice how they looked, they were geared up and ready to do their job.”

He said as he approached his new Aggie friend, the man reached his arm out and they all formed a huddle in the middle of the compound.

“All of sudden one of them extends his arm and he lights a Bic lighter, another one says ‘softly call the muster.’ My Aggie friend says ‘Colonel Mark Welsh Junior, Class of 46’’ and I answered for dad and just stared at that little flame,” he said. “My new Aggie friend put his hand on my shoulder and leaned in my ear and said, ‘I will never forget your father.’”

Welsh concluded his speech by reminding those in attendance why it is important to remember their loved ones, before the 116 names were called.

“All that really matters is the one name that brought you here — your mom or dad, husband or wife, sister or brother, son or daughter, partner, roommate, friend — that person whose memory you have committed to keeping alive, because that is what Aggies do and what muster is all about,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.