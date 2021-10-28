Theatre Company to host Monster Bash on Saturday

It will be a frightfully fun evening at The Theatre Company in Bryan on Saturday during the community theater's Monster Bash.

There will be karaoke, trick-or-treating and face-painting, as well as performances from members of the BCS School of Rock, including Brandon Kempf and Aaron Wunneburger, and some surprise activities.

Tickets are $10, available at theatrecompany.com. Costumes are encouraged, or patrons may select a costume from the company's collection.

Adrienne Dobson, artistic director at The Theatre Company, said the event is appropriate for all ages.

The Theatre Company is in Bryan's Tejas Center, behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts.