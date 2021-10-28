 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theatre Company to host Monster Bash on Saturday
0 comments

Theatre Company to host Monster Bash on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a frightfully fun evening at The Theatre Company in Bryan on Saturday during the community theater's Monster Bash.

There will be karaoke, trick-or-treating and face-painting, as well as performances from members of the BCS School of Rock, including Brandon Kempf and Aaron Wunneburger, and some surprise activities.

Tickets are $10, available at theatrecompany.com. Costumes are encouraged, or patrons may select a costume from the company's collection.

Adrienne Dobson, artistic director at The Theatre Company, said the event is appropriate for all ages.

The Theatre Company is in Bryan's Tejas Center, behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert