Theatre Company previews new season brief
Theatre Company previews new season brief

For the first time since the summer of 2019, The Theatre Company will host a preview party of a new season on Dec. 5.

The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with theater seasons around the world, but at last things are returning to normal.

The Theatre Company's Season Preview will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 on the Randy Wilson Stage at its home behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald's in Bryan's Tejas Center. 

The Theatre Company is switching from a school-year season to a calendar-year season.

The public is invited at no charge. There will be opportunities to purchase season tickets, sponsor shows or portions of shows such as costumes and music.

