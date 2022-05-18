Theatre Company presents 'The Last Five Years'

The Theatre Company offers its first “off the menu” show of its current season when it presents “The Last Five Years” starting Thursday.

Off the menu shows are not part of the regular-season presentations.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company’s home behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available online at theatrecompany.com or at the door, if any remain.

In the musical, directed by Keri Kempf and Alanna O’Connell, Cathy, played by Christina Freeman, and Jamie, played by Dustin Kemp, look back at their five-year relationship, which is coming to an end.

Jamie tells his story in chronological order, while Cathy reveals her story in reverse.

A Theatre Company press release says, “Starting with the end means the audience is able to witness the relationship through two entirely different lenses. Knowing how the relationship already ends, every scene is bittersweet. With a beautiful story and score by Jason Robert Brown, ‘The Last Five Years’ is a show you do not want to miss.”