Theatre Company presents 'Head Over Heels'

The cast and crew of The Theatre Company's fourth musical of the season are head over heels getting ready for opening night on Friday.

"Head Over Heels," featuring the music of The Go-Go's, begins a three-week run at 7 p.m. today on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company, which is located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald's in Bryan's Tejas Center.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 11.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, military and students and $10 for children. All seats are reserved. Tickets are available online at theatrecompany.com or at the box office one hour before showtime.

Set in the mythical Kingdom of Arcadia, "Head Over Heels" tells the story of how the royal family must come together to restore the musical beat to the realm.

Among The Go-Go's songs featured are "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "Vacation," as well as Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

The cast includes Kelsie Kullman, Keri Kempf, Rodney Bettis and Tyler Lewis.

"Head Over Heels" premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015 and opened on Broadway in 2018. It was conceived by Jeff Whitty, who wrote the book, which was adapted by James Magruder. They are the team behind "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Avenue Q" and "Spring Awakening."

"Head Over Heels" is helmed by Theatre Company Artistic Director Adrienne Dobson.