Theatre Company presents 'Elf'

Santa Claus would be lost without his army of elves cranking out all those Christmas gifts. But what if one of those elves isn’t really one of the magical folk?
That’s the premise of “Elf the Musical,” which opens Thursday night on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company in Bryan.
Based on the Will Ferrell holiday film, “Elf” is the story of Buddy, an orphan boy who finds himself at the North Pole, believing he is an elf. He grows up without realizing he really is human, until it becomes obvious that his size and poor skills at crafting toys set him apart from the other elves.
With Santa’s approval, Buddy heads to New York City to learn who he really is. He finds his real family, but learns that his father isn’t on Santa’s nice list and his half-brother doesn’t believe in Santa. So Buddy sets out to win over his family and convince all of New York to remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“Elf” will run from Thursday through Dec. 19. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Thursday night’s special performance is at 7 p.m. There is no matinee performance on Dec. 5.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $17 for seniors and students and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at wwww.theatrecompany.com or at the door, if available.
The Theatre Company is located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.
Adrienne Dobson, The Theatre Company’s amazing artistic director, said, “Elf follows the Will Ferrell film very closely, and it was adapted for the stage very well. It’s a perfect family outing because it’s definitely great for all ages.
“The Case family, whose daughters have been a part of multiple Theatre Company shows, have made it an entirely family event. Their grandfather, Ronnie McQueen, is playing Santa Claus. Mom Ronica Case is our amazing set designer. Then we have all four daughters, Jadyn, Carabelle, Kyrlie, and Amelia onstage, along with their dad, David Case, who is making his Theatre Company debut.”
Derek Shaw stars as Buddy.
Others in the cast are Addi Duerksen, Cynthia Bradford, Kate Moore, Grace Harmon, Jacob Smith, Zachary Wright, Ronnie McQueen, Bo Cochran, Hayley Cochran, Claire Ferguson, Bonnie Garcia, Eleanor Garrison-Tate, Dalton Jones, George Joubran, Olivia Parker, Kathryn Thomas, Samantha Weed, Henry Bradford, August Adams, John Compton, Chesney Folkers, Parker Greer, Kaylynn Wright, Dalton Jones, Olivia Parker, George Joubran, Claire Ferguson and Nathan Ludlow.
Dobson directs and choreographed “Elf.”
The crew includes Simon Ruth and Keri Kempf, music directors; Brittney Green and Vivian Vu, stage managers; Shannon Van Zandt, costume design; Ronica Case, set design; Zack Wright; lighting design; Erin O’Connell, prop design; Nathan Ludlow, sound design, operator; Jesse Carswell, hair and makeup design; Jesse Carswell Ginny Garrison-Tate, Samantha Weed and Charlotte Garrison-Tate, costume team; Nathan Ludlow, Ronnie McQueen, Vivian Vu, Clint Compton, Christine Folkers, Geoff Folkers, Jim Rosales, Kristi Morgan, Josie Bettis, Ginny Garrison-Tate, Rodney Bettis, Michelle Blackmon, Cheyenne Blackmon, Armani and Gracie, set builders; and Cynthia Bradford, producer.