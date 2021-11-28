Theatre Company presents 'Elf'

Santa Claus would be lost without his army of elves cranking out all those Christmas gifts. But what if one of those elves isn’t really one of the magical folk?

That’s the premise of “Elf the Musical,” which opens Thursday night on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company in Bryan.

Based on the Will Ferrell holiday film, “Elf” is the story of Buddy, an orphan boy who finds himself at the North Pole, believing he is an elf. He grows up without realizing he really is human, until it becomes obvious that his size and poor skills at crafting toys set him apart from the other elves.

With Santa’s approval, Buddy heads to New York City to learn who he really is. He finds his real family, but learns that his father isn’t on Santa’s nice list and his half-brother doesn’t believe in Santa. So Buddy sets out to win over his family and convince all of New York to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“Elf” will run from Thursday through Dec. 19. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Thursday night’s special performance is at 7 p.m. There is no matinee performance on Dec. 5.