Theatre Company joins in worldwide celebration

After some 18 months in pandemic shutdown, theaters on Broadway and around the world are coming to life once again.

To celebrate that theatrical milestone, Bryan’s The Theatre Company will join more than 2,500 schools and theaters in more than 40 countries and all 50 states in presenting “All Together Now!” next weekend.

“All Together Now!” is a Broadway review that will serve as fundraisers for theaters that have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 14. The theater is located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, available online at www.theatrecompany.com.

“All Together Now!” was created by Music Theatre International, one of the world’s largest theatrical licensing agencies. MTI is allowing the participating theaters to present the production with no licensing fees. Typical MTI fees range from $2,000 to $6,000 per production.