Theatre Company joins in worldwide celebration

After some 18 months in pandemic shutdown, theaters on Broadway and around the world are coming to life once again.
To celebrate that theatrical milestone, Bryan’s The Theatre Company will join more than 2,500 schools and theaters in more than 40 countries and all 50 states in presenting “All Together Now!” next weekend.
“All Together Now!” is a Broadway review that will serve as fundraisers for theaters that have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Performances on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 14. The theater is located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, available online at www.theatrecompany.com.
“All Together Now!” was created by Music Theatre International, one of the world’s largest theatrical licensing agencies. MTI is allowing the participating theaters to present the production with no licensing fees. Typical MTI fees range from $2,000 to $6,000 per production.
Drew Cohen, president and CEO of MTI Worldwide, said, “This is truly a collaborative effort, and we are all extremely excited that any and every type of theatre from schools to the pros has the opportunity to produce MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’ in their communities.”
Cohen said more than 5,500 performances are scheduled next weekend. Each theater or school can customize the production to suit its own needs and audience.
Adrienne Dobson, artistic director of The Theatre Company, said, “MTI ... worked with the authors and musicians of their shows and created “All Together Now!” ... It features 15 slots for musical performances with multiple song options per slots, so theaters have flexibility with how they present the show. It allows us to choose the songs that highlight our performers, and also pay homage to past productions of ours by getting previous casts back together.”
Dobson said, “We will be announcing the full track and performance list in early November, but I can tease a few things for you. We will be reprising numbers and performers from ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ ‘Mamma Mia!,’ ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Matilda.’
“We will also be introducing our audiences to shows we haven’t performed yet at The Theatre Company with songs from ‘Hairspray,’ ‘Newsies,’ ‘Songs For A New World’ and ‘Sister Act!’
Dobson said of MTI: “They are also providing free rehearsal and performance tracks, free digital backgrounds, and so many other tools to assist us in putting the show together.”