Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre will open “Peter Pan or The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up” Thursday night. The production runs through Saturday.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee in the school’s Black Box Theatre.

Tickets are $15 at the door or may be purchased in advance at bhsvikingtheatre.com.

Cast members include Josie Bettis as Peter Pan; Sofia Spanhel as Wendy; Hailey Graves, Tinker Bell; Emma Forester, Hook; Ben Prejean, John; Camden Adams, Michael; Julian Ford, Mr. Darling; Tennyson Barton, Mrs. Darling; Kai Kirk, Liza; Paige Perrone, Shadow; Baileigh Bryant, Tootles; Sophia Paez, Tiger Lily; Lexi Soto, Curly; Gavin Neff, Slightly; Emily Rodriguez, First Twin; Kate Lynn Garcia, Second Twin; Riley Fry, Nibs; Kathryn Meloncon, Omnes; Ariana Meyer, Panther; Brian Navarro, Smee; Nathan Johanson, Starkey; Spencer Quintana, Cecco; and Kite Williamson, Noodler.

Crew members include Grace Dubose, stage manager; Kierra Vigil, Elanor Abbott and Macy Steer, assistant stage managers; Will Gutierrez, light operator; Zach Graalum, sound operator; Kite Williamson, wardrobe chief; Eris Villarreal, wardrobe; Paris James, props master; Hailey Wise, run crew chief; and Callists Carcia and Lee Grizzle, run crew.

Directors are Braedon Lawless and Forrest Gamble.