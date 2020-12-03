The Theatre Company welcomes Cindy Lou Who in ‘Who’s Holiday’

Cindy Lou Who ain’t afraid of the coronavirus. She has so much alcohol in her that she figures she’s got it covered.

Of course, it doesn’t work that way, but Cindy Lou makes a return visit to The Theatre Company for four shows starting Dec. 11.

Who’s Holiday is a somewhat raunchy riff on Dr. Seuss, but it is a show full of love and heart and hope. Don’t let the occasional bad word stop you from seeing Adrienne Dobson’s tour-de-force performance as the title — and only — character, Who’s Holiday fast is becoming a not-to-be-missed holiday tradition in this area. This is the third year in a row The Theatre Company has presented Matthew Lombardo’s 2017 play, with Dobson — The Theatre Company’s artistic director — starring all three times.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12 and again Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are $15 each and are available online at

www.theatrecompany.com/whosholiday. Seating will be limited by the need to social distance, so when ordering tickets, patrons need to indicate which general area of the theater they wish to sit.

All patrons must wear a mask inside the theater, and temperature checks will be conducted on all arriving guests.