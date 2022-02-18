The Theatre Company presents Wizard of Oz

For 33 years, one of the most anticipated events of the year has been the first show of a new season for The Theatre Company.

That hasn’t changed even though The Theatre Company has switched to a calendar-year season.

The first show opens at 7 p.m. Friday, and what a show it will be: “The Wizard of Oz,” the story America has embraced for more than 80 years.

Based on the classic story by L. Frank Baum and featuring the music of the beloved 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz” will play three weekends at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through March 6.

All performances are on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company, located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, military and students and $10 for children. They are available online at theatrecompany.com or at the door, if any remain.