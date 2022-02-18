The Theatre Company presents Wizard of Oz

For 33 years, one of the most anticipated events of the year has been the first show of a new season for The Theatre Company.
That hasn’t changed even though The Theatre Company has switched to a calendar-year season.
The first show opens at 7 p.m. Friday, and what a show it will be: “The Wizard of Oz,” the story America has embraced for more than 80 years.
Based on the classic story by L. Frank Baum and featuring the music of the beloved 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz” will play three weekends at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through March 6.
All performances are on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company, located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, military and students and $10 for children. They are available online at theatrecompany.com or at the door, if any remain.
Starring will be Catherine Tolleson as Dorothy Gale, Samantha Weed as Aunt Em, David Manuel as Uncle Henry, Rodney Bettis as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, George Joubran as Hickory/Tin Man, David Case as Hunk/Scarecrow, Charlsie Harris as Miss Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West, Dana Martin as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz and Tyler Lewis as Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.
Also in the cast are Ryan Topf, Max Cochran, Eleanor Garrison-Tate, Amanda Dock, Grace Harmon, Olivia Parker, Sophia Colwell, Paige Perrone, Derek Shaw, August Adams, Lorelai Adams, Amelia Case, Carabelle Case, Kyrlie Case, Luke Cochran, Chesney Folkers, Parker Greer, Lyra Hervey, Gia Morgan, Jonas Motekaitis, Declan Topf, Nina Alvarez, Zeta Cook, Ramona Dworkin, Phoebe Gratz, Aubrey Jackson, Kate Moore, Zoe Zwerneman, Jadyn Case, Hayley Cochran, Max Cochran, Amanda Dock, Hannah Geppert, Hannah Hildebrandt, Keri Kempf, Kate Moore, Erin O’Connell, Allison Overton, Paige Perrone, Emily Theis, Samantha Weed and Sophia Colwell.