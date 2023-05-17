If you like Broadway showtunes — and who doesn’t? — then The Theatre Company in Bryan has the show for you, starting Thursday night.

“TTC Miscast” will feature many of your favorite performers — along with some talented newcomers — singing Broadway songs the audience never would expect from them.

Beware, though, there are only four performances, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

Tickets are $22.50 for adults, $17 for seniors and students, and $12 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at theatrecompany.com or at the theater box office one hour prior to show time.

The audience will hear show tunes such as “Dancing Queen,” “Ladies Who Lunch,” “Greased Lightning,” “Don’t Rain on my Parade,” “One Day More” and many others, “sung by none of the people you would expect,” according to a Theatre Company release.

The “Miscast” cast includes August Adams, Patty Adams, Nina Alvarez, Rodney Bettis, Cynthia Bradford, Junior Carreon, Carabelle Case, Beau Cochran, Adrienne Dobson, Shane Duckett, Addi Duerksen, Jonathan Figueroa, Parker Greer, Kayson Hergert, Hannah Hildebrandt, Martin Jimenez, George Joubran, Dustin Kemp, Keri Kempf, Mike Kilgore, Michael Knighton, Maddie Knoop, Allison Overton, Keith Owen, Brooke Searcy, Emily Theis, Madison Thompson, Lily Tungol, Hannah Viergutz and Matthew Winn.

The “Miscast” crew includes George Joubran and Keri Kempf, writers/directors; Adrienne Dobson and Erin O’Connell, choreographers; Shane Duckett, music director; Vivian Vu, stage manager; Weston Russell, pianist; Corinne Wright, costume design; Vivian Vu, set design; George Joubran and Nathan Ludlow; lighting design; Kathryn Thomas, sound design, operator; Jadyn Case and Haylie Zavodny, prop design; Nathan Ludlow, lighting operator; Abigail Adams, spotlight operator; Emily Theis, hair and makeup; and Keith Owen, Anna Stepanova, producers.