The Theatre Company opens 'Peter and the Starcatcher' tonight

Surely everyone is familiar with the story of Peter Pan. But what happened before that story begins?

That is the premise of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a musical that fills in the history of Peter, Tinker Bell, Mrs. Darling and Captain Hook.

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” opening Thursday, is the first “Off the Menu” production of The Theatre Company’s “Putting it Together” season. “Off the Menu” productions are not part of the regular season and run for one weekend only.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Theatre Company, behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, students and military. They are available online at theatrecompany.com/tickets or, if any remain, at the theater box office one hour prior to each performance.

A family friendly production, “Peter and the Starcatcher” is directed by Catherine Tolleson and stars Olivia Parker, Bo Cochran and Junior Carreon.

Playwright Rick Elise adapted the musical from the 2004 novel “Peter and the Starcatchers” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.