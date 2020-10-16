 Skip to main content
The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station returns Saturday
Three months after The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station presented its first virtual concert, performers return Saturday night with Reign On Me, its second online concert featuring popular past and present performers of the local stage.

Reign On Me will focus on show tunes with a “royal” connection, including lots of Disney music.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at theatrecompany.com. Shortly before the start of the concert, an email will be sent to ticketholders explaining how to join the online-only event.

The production will be family friendly. The cast of performers and the numbers they will sing will not be announced in advance.

