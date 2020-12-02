The Texas A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion completes data report

The Texas A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has completed its work and submitted a report to the Office of the President.
President Michael K. Young announced the initial formation of the 45-person commission at the beginning of July, charging the members with addressing racial intolerance and historical representations such as statues, policies and practices. The future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on campus — which was the subject of protests this year — was also part of the group’s focus.
Commission co-chair Jimmy Williams said in a Tuesday interview that Young and Provost Carol Fierke will review the report and give feedback to the commission about any comments they have or corrections they want made. Once the feedback is addressed by the commission, the copy will return to the president’s office so the report can be sent over the chancellor’s office.
The A&M community was connected through all facets of the project, Williams said.
“We were pleased with the level of engagement,” he said. “Very pleased.”
Williams said the report is made up of findings that were gathered by the group’s four subcommittees: community engagement, data and policies, values and mission, and campus culture and climate. Using the commission report, Williams said, the chancellor’s office will develop an action plan.
After the chancellor reviews the findings, the report will be made public around the middle or end of January, Williams said. Until then, he said he cannot delve into what is in the document.
The commission was tasked with creating a report with its findings, Williams said, not recommendations. He said this allowed the group to “give insightful views of what’s really happening.”
Both Fierke and Young recently announced that they will leave their current positions at A&M at the end of the month, but Williams said this will not impact the commission’s work since the document is now in the hands of the president and provost for review.
“We expect no related disruptions at all,” he concluded.
Click here for more information about the commission’s work in recent months, including meetings they’ve held with community members and A&M officials.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!