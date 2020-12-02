The Texas A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion completes data report

The Texas A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has completed its work and submitted a report to the Office of the President.

President Michael K. Young announced the initial formation of the 45-person commission at the beginning of July, charging the members with addressing racial intolerance and historical representations such as statues, policies and practices. The future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on campus — which was the subject of protests this year — was also part of the group’s focus.

Commission co-chair Jimmy Williams said in a Tuesday interview that Young and Provost Carol Fierke will review the report and give feedback to the commission about any comments they have or corrections they want made. Once the feedback is addressed by the commission, the copy will return to the president’s office so the report can be sent over the chancellor’s office.

The A&M community was connected through all facets of the project, Williams said.

“We were pleased with the level of engagement,” he said. “Very pleased.”