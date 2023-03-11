Denise Camp and Rose Mary Garcia are bringing fairytale dreams to life for high school juniors and seniors searching for the perfect prom dress.

The Princess Project of Bryan/College Station, originated in 2009 by Bryan High School graduates Camp and Garcia, allows families to shop for prom dresses free of charge during six Saturdays in March and April.

“There’s going to be plenty of time once they graduate to worry about the money part of things,” Camp said. “If it gives them the opportunity to actually be able to go to prom without having to worry so much about the money, that’s awesome.”

Based out of Camp’s three-car garage at 18544 Anasazi Bluff Drive in College Station, the pair has collected over 600 formal gowns to ensure there is something for everyone. Having started with about 75 dresses, she said it has been incredible to see The Princess Project grow over the years.

“We’ll probably see close to 50 girls,” Camp said.

On the first Saturday alone, they gave away about 13 dresses.

The Princess Project’s prom dress shop will be open for four more Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18, April 1, April 15 and April 29. Camp and Garcia accept dress donations year-round that can be dropped off (preferably on hangers) at Camp’s address or Garcia’s work address at 103 N. Main Street in Bryan during business hours (9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

With 600 dresses currently in her garage, Camp said she and Garcia have the opportunity to be picky with the dresses they accept for their shop. Whether someone is shopping for a short, long, sequined, satin, or any color dress, Camp and Garcia have made it their mission to make dress dreams come true.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we can be super picky with the dresses that we keep, so we make sure that everything is still in really good shape,” Camp said. “We get a lot of dresses that still have tags on them.”

With that in mind, she posed the question of, “Why not come check them out?”

Rudder High School’s Abigail Castillo was beaming Saturday as she walked away with a beautiful maroon ball gown adorned with sequins. A junior in high school, this will be Castillo’s first time attending prom.

“I feel very grateful because I know prom dresses are really expensive, and getting one for free is very wonderful,” Castillo said.

After trying on seven dresses, she said as soon as she put on the maroon dress she knew it was the one.

Micah Smith, a senior at the International Leadership of Texas Aggieland High School, said this is the first year the school has hosted a prom. After trying on a yellow sequined dress, Smith said she felt the most comfortable and pretty in a midnight blue dress.

Smith said she had a great time picking out her dress among the encouragement of The Princess Project and was excited about her first prom experience.

Giovanna Quintanilla and Jacqueline Rodriguez are students at Texas A&M University who dedicated their Saturday morning to volunteer with The Princess Project. Rodriguez is from Houston, and Quintanilla is from Dallas, so they said this was a great opportunity to get to know people in the Bryan-College Station community.

This was Quintanilla’s second weekend in a row to volunteer and she said she would be coming back because she was having so much fun.

“I love looking at the girls smile; just the joy of them trying on the dresses and being like ‘Oh, this is the one I’m going to wear,’” Quintanilla said.

Rodriguez said she would return as well because she admires The Princess Project's mission.

“Whenever I was shopping for my prom dress, I was limited in money, so it was more of a stressful thing than a joyous kind of thing, and it’s nice that they have a way out of that,” Rodriguez said. “They don’t have to think about the price of the dress; they can find the dress, and that’s their only worry.”

Although The Princess Project is based in Bryan-College Station, Camp said people travel from surrounding towns to explore their selection of gowns. One year, she said a bus full of Navasota students unloaded in front of her house to find their ideal prom dresses.

Camp and Garcia ask that dress donations are cleaned, damage-free and current in style, and students who find a dress will be asked to show their high school ID to prove they are currently a high school junior or senior.

For more information about The Princess Project of B/CS, visit princessprojectbcs.com.