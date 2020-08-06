You have permission to edit this article.
The Prenatal Clinic requests honoree nominations for the 2021 'You’re the Tops' luncheon
Prenatal Clinic luncheon
Rebecca Fiedler

The Prenatal Clinic is seeking nominations for the “You’re the Tops” luncheon, an annual fundraiser for that recognizes women who make an impact in the Bryan-College Station community.

The luncheon will be held at the College Station Hilton on April 24.

To honor a woman who stands out as an exceptional member of the Bryan-College Station community or for more information, contact Alsie Bond at abond@bryantx.gov or 209-5181 or the Prenatal Clinic at 595-1780. A form can also be found at the Clinic’s website at https://www.bcsprenatal.org/youre-the-tops-2020/.

Nominations must be completed and returned by Sept. 8 to The Prenatal Clinic, 3370 S. Texas Avenue, Suite G – Bryan, TX 77802 or emailed to bcsprenatal@gmail.com.

