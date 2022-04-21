 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The music of Billy Joel comes to Brenham Friday night

  • 0

Brenham will be in a New York state of mind Friday night when Texan Brett Cline brings the sounds of Billy Joel to The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre.

The 7 p.m. concert will feature many of Joel's biggest hits.

Sharon Brass, the Barnhill Center's producer, said, "This is a must-see for anyone who loves Billy Joel. I was blessed to attend his sold-out show at the Brauntex Theater last year, where he got numerous enthusiastic standing ovations. It was amazing to hear Joel’s difficult body of work reproduced so authentically. Brett’s voice is close to the real thing, and his instrumentals are perfectly matched to Joel’s original recordings.”

Cline began performing professionally at age 15 in New Braunfels. He dropped out of Texas State University to perform music full time. He performed for many years in Austin before moving back to New Braunfels when his son neared school age.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available at The Barnhill Center box office or online at thebarnhillcenter.com. The Simon Theatre, which opened in 1925 and was restored at a cost of more than $1 million, is at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Brenham.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert