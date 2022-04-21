The music of Billy Joel comes to Brenham Friday night

Brenham will be in a New York state of mind Friday night when Texan Brett Cline brings the sounds of Billy Joel to The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre.

The 7 p.m. concert will feature many of Joel's biggest hits.

Sharon Brass, the Barnhill Center's producer, said, "This is a must-see for anyone who loves Billy Joel. I was blessed to attend his sold-out show at the Brauntex Theater last year, where he got numerous enthusiastic standing ovations. It was amazing to hear Joel’s difficult body of work reproduced so authentically. Brett’s voice is close to the real thing, and his instrumentals are perfectly matched to Joel’s original recordings.”

Cline began performing professionally at age 15 in New Braunfels. He dropped out of Texas State University to perform music full time. He performed for many years in Austin before moving back to New Braunfels when his son neared school age.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available at The Barnhill Center box office or online at thebarnhillcenter.com. The Simon Theatre, which opened in 1925 and was restored at a cost of more than $1 million, is at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Brenham.