The late Kenny Mallard remembered after 35 years of public service to Brazos County

Kenny Mallard, a Bryan native, was remembered by those who knew him as someone who loved giving back to his community after serving over 35 years in Brazos County as a police reserve officer, councilman, commissioner and a friend before his death Nov. 17 at age 72.

Kenny’s son, Michael Mallard, said he fondly remembers his father dressed in his Bryan Police Department uniform to serve as a reserve officer for the city.

“He loved his community and wanted to help make it a better place. He was active in the reserve force and even got to participate in the patrols for the Bush inauguration. He took pride in every aspect of his community service,” Michael recalled. “He loved being from Bryan. It made him proud to serve his community and to be able to help those around him. He was personally pretty quiet, not reserved, but just always let those around him speak and be heard. Then he would offer support or advice when he thought it was warranted.”

Mallard attended Bryan High School in 1968 and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in marketing in 1973. He worked for 27 years in his family business, Mallard Insurance Agency, and later became a volunteer Bryan Police Reserve officer for 36 years. He was also a reserve officer for the Brazos County Attorney’s Office and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for another eight years.

He served Brazos County in many ways starting in 1982 when he was appointed to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and also served on their zoning board of adjustment. He was elected to the Bryan City Council in 1993 and served until 2001.

In 2003, he was elected as the Precinct 3 commissioner on the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court where he worked with Brazos County Judge Duane Peters as they had known each other since high school.

“He and I got along well. He was an easy guy to talk to and I always felt like he had the county’s best interest,” Peters said. “No matter what the subject was or what we were dealing with, he was looking out for the county. He was an asset to the court.”

He said Mallard was an advocate for high-speed rail and always wanted to see that happen for the county. Peters also held a moment of silence in honor of Kenny during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting.

“He was one of those guys who would listen and that is really important in public service you have to listen to people,” Peters said. “He would listen and see if there was a way to do it and if he couldn’t he would let them know, but that is important I think for people in public service and he did it well.”

Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynn Stratta recalled when Mallard was serving on the city council and members had to determine how they were going to have placeholders on the council in the time they needed to go from all at large places to single member district places.

“We were going to determine who was going to have a holdover and who would run for election sooner through a drawing; and Kenny wanted us to use the old beans,” she recalled. “Where you picked a bean and based on what type of bean it was showed where you would fall, and of course we didn’t do that. We had them draw straws but he had a lot of fun with that drawing process, he thought that was a lot of fun.”

Stratta said Mallard was an integral part in having the justice center built as he was a strong advocate for the police department. She said he also helped a lot with the redevelopment of Downtown Bryan. She remembered Mallard always in a happy mood and said he had a servant’s heart.

“He really cared about people, he truly did,” she said. “Kenny had a lot of respect for the city staff, he recognized that we had good people working hard who knew what they were doing and was a champion for the city staff and the city council; and that is important when you work in public service.”

Former Bryan councilman Russell Bradley served with Mallard and knew him as his best friend of 59 years. Bradley said Mallard was the level head on the council who wanted to see the city develop and not just fade away.

“He was my best friend and after 59 years I miss not having him to laugh and talk with. I miss our Friday afternoon rides and our daily lunches. I miss him a lot,” Bradley said.

Jim Stewart, a retired Brazos County chief deputy sheriff, also was a close friend to Mallard whom he met in 1992.

“Kenny liked to be in the background and get things done. He was quiet about it and he wasn’t full of himself. When he was with the city council he was very involved with the rejuvenation of Downtown Bryan and getting Traditions built,” Stewart said. “He was very community oriented and just enjoyed being with other people. … I just had a real friendship with him and he accepted me and I accepted him, you couldn’t ask for a better friend.”