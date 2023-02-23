First there was the Three Tenors — Pavarotti, Domingo, Carreras — who proved so popular they begat the Irish Tenors, who begat Three Mo' Tenors, who begat the Texas Tenors, and so on.

The world just can't seem to get enough of those magnificent tenors. On Saturday, area residents will have a chance to catch the music of New Jersey's finest performers, as interpreted by The Jersey Tenors.

The Jersey Tenors — and there are four of them — will perform at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in downtown Brenham at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $60 to $75, available online at thebarnhillcenter.com or at the box office at 111 W. Main St.

Among the Jersey artists the group will honor are Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, The Four Seasons, Whitney Houston, Bon Jovi and Kool and The Gang. But the tenors have too much talent to stay within the confines of New Jersey's finest; they also will sing music made famous by The Beach Boys, Journey, Josh Groban, Elton John and ABBA.

Barnhill Center producer Sharon Brass said, “These four charming ‘wise guys’ raise the roof with their powerful voices, original arrangements and brilliant choreography. Their high-energy show gets you singing along to "Walk Like A Man," "Your Song," "That’s Life," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more rock and pop hits from several eras.

“Then, all of a sudden, they will belt out an iconic opera classic, leaving the audience in awe.”

The Jersey Tenors have opened for Dionne Warwick — herself a Jersey native — Diana Ross and Chubby Checker. They performed for President George W. Bush.