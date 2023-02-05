Standardized testing continues to be a convoluted topic in education.

Local school districts and universities are experiencing a shift in focus from standardized testing to a more comprehensive standard for students.

While they understand the need for it, Barbara Ybarra, assistant principal of teaching and learning for the Bryan school district, and Molley Perry, deputy superintendent and chief administrative officer for the College Station school district, agreed their districts want to see the state’s accountability system change. At this time, districts receive a letter grade from the Texas Education Agency based on student performance.

“What we’re really looking for in our testing and in our assessments is informing us about where a child is and how much we can grow them,” Ybarra said. “Testing is a part of how we know where a student is, but testing doesn’t mean a test necessarily. It can be a performance measure; it doesn’t have to be a multiple choice assessment.”

While she does not think all standardized testing should be eliminated because the district should be held accountable for student performance and progression, Ybarra said the way in which students are tested could be done differently.

“I think it can look differently; I think it can be more encompassing, and I don’t think it’s the only thing we should be looking at,” Ybarra said.

Helping students advance in their education is the district’s goal. This includes the core subjects, but it also means taking other factors into consideration, Ybarra said.

“It’s the pride in your school, it’s the different activities that you hold for your families to showcase the projects students have created, it’s our fine arts programs, our [Career and Technical Education] programs, our athletic programs,” Ybarra said. “[It’s] kids getting to go on field trips and getting to experience things or touring a college or university campus.”

The fact that these are not currently in the accountability system does not make them any less special for the student, Ybarra said.

“Sometimes those are the difference-makers in a kid’s life, those experiences and the things outside of testing that motivates them,” Ybarra said. “It helps unlock what they want to be; it’s career pathways, it’s counseling for what their futures might be, what their post-secondary goals are, what their graduation plans are going to be.”

Perry shared a similar sentiment toward the College Station school district.

“We seek to develop a holistic system that looks at things, not just are our students learning academically, but are they engaged in their school and their community, and are they becoming well-rounded?” Perry said.

With that, districts are being tasked with looking outside of the standardized testing system to measure student progression.

During the COVID pandemic, the Bryan school district invested in the measures of academic progress (MAP) growth assessment, which collects data from across the nation to discern where the student is performing, how much they have grown since the last MAP test and where their areas of strengths and weaknesses lie within their core academics. The College Station school district also uses MAP to assess these areas.

MAP essentially provides a temperature check of how things are going for individual students, grade levels and systems that allows the district to revise its lesson plans or resources, Ybarra said. Although it is nationally normed, it does apply to Texas and uses Texas standards to select questions from the database that fit those grade level and subject matter standards.

The downside of the MAP assessment is that it only tests students on core academics, so it does not test a student’s proficiency in their fine arts or career and technician education classes. The grading for these classes is done by those specific departments and teachers, so the mechanism is there, but the testing for these areas is not, Ybarra said.

Additionally, Perry said the College Station school district has been a part of the Texas Public Accountability Consortium (TPAC) since its inception and started delving into the concept of a community based accountability system during the 2013-14 school year. Realizing that legislators were considering the A-F accountability system, she said they joined other districts in an effort to answer the question of whom and what they are accountable for.

“That was kind of the guiding question behind the work that we initiated together as a group, so our goal was to really design a meaningful system to inform our communities about all of the work that we do in public schools to prepare students for success in life — whether that be in a career or the military or moving on to postsecondary education,” Perry said.

This system takes the following seven pillars into account: 1) professional learning and quality staff, 2) student learning and progress, 3) engaged well-rounded students, 4) student readiness, 5) safety and well-being, 6) community engagement and partnerships and 7) fiscal and operational systems, allowing the districts to self-assess where they are in these areas, including what they need to continue working on in order to create a targeted improvement plan that they communicate to the community. This is where the district’s improvement plan comes in to outline what they need to focus on in the next year.

“It’s not that you’re going to see major differences year to year, but what is the next step, and how do we keep getting better within those areas that are identified?” Perry said.

Postsecondary education

Because public school systems are assessed on their graduation rates and college, career and military readiness (CCMR), keeping the ACT, SAT and the Texas Success Initiative (TSI) college entrance exams in place is necessary. During the pandemic, however, many colleges began removing testing requirements from their application processes.

Since 2020, Texas A&M University has been a test-optional campus. Being test-optional, Chris Reed, executive director of admissions for Texas A&M, said there are two admissions evaluations for incoming freshmen, so any student who sends in their scores is evaluated with and without them. The school then takes the result that works out better for the student and includes it in their application.

Reed said there has been no statistical difference in the performance of students and whether they are admitted with or without test scores, but he does recognize that it is a small data set at this point. The first group of students admitted with the test-optional policies are entering their junior year, so the longitudinal data will be available soon.

“I do believe that shifting away from that all-important focus on standardized test scores could be beneficial,” Reed said. “The two things that really stand out to us about a student who we have some concerns about are they didn’t pursue advanced courses when they were available and when the student had a capability to do them.”

While this strategy is in line with the district’s advanced courses, Perry said having a test-optional model could create issues for the public school system as these scores play into their accountability system.

“When students graduate from public schools in Texas, one of the things that the accountability system is looking at is whether or not they are considered to be college, career and military ready, and one way that students can earn that CCMR is through taking those assessments and meeting set criteria scores,” Perry said.

This has caused an interesting push and pull between colleges and public schools as students may not be required to submit their scores for college admission, but the school districts are being graded on them, she said.

From that perspective, Reed said what public school districts can do is not completely abandon test scores because there are colleges that have continued to require them. Shifting the focus from test scores to administering college preparation courses will benefit students in the long run, Reed said, which Perry said the College Station school district is already doing.

In fact, both Bryan and College Stations school districts have pathways to ensure postsecondary success.

“Regardless of whether colleges and higher education keep the SAT or the ACT, our kids enter prepared to be successful in college courses,” Ybarra said. “They are ready to go into those courses because we have a strong and robust advanced academics program at both high schools all the way through the middles and intermediates and then down to elementary.”

Texas Legislature

In the current Texas legislative session, both school districts are asking the state take a broader stance on assessments rather than narrowing them.

“We are advocating to our legislators that we need to move beyond this high-stakes, one-day standardized test to measures that are more meaningful that take into account more of what it is that schools do and don’t oversimplify the work of schools and districts into a single-letter grade,” Perry said. “Our hope is that there would be a removal of this oversimplified A-F methodology.”

Ybarra said she hopes that the Texas Legislature recognizes that students are more than their scores on a standardized test.

“There are so many more aspects to an educational experience and to supporting the development of a well-rounded child that I don’t know that you can put into an accountability system, but it ought to be a factor,” she said. “I think the pandemic has shown us schools are so much more than a letter grade.”