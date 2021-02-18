The forecast: Winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Bryan-College Station until 6 p.m. Thursday; little or no snow accumulation is expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday's high is expected to reach 31 degrees with overcast skies all day.

A hard freeze warning will be in effect beginning Friday at midnight until 9 a.m. with the low expected to dip to 16 degrees and the wind chill between 5 and 10 degrees.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 31, but with wind chills still between 5 and 15 degrees. Friday's low is predicted to be 19.

Temperatures will rise above freezing on Saturday to about 46 with a low of 41 and even further on Sunday with an expected high of 55.